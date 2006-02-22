Michelle Kwan: Down For the Count

She is not the first, and she won't be the last. Athletes at all levels can break down, especially at times of intense competition.

High-level athletes are constantly pushing their bodies to the limit, and that means they will sometimes push beyond the body's repair and recovery capabilities.

Michelle Kwan had a groin injury which usually involves a muscle pull or partial tear in the upper leg, where the muscles and their tendons attach near the hip and pelvis area. Some groin pulls can actually occur in the lower abdominal area. They occur commonly in a variety of sports, including skating, ice hockey and soccer.

Groin pulls can be very challenging, since they tend to recur. The best treatment is rest and rehabilitation- not an option when Olympic competition comes knocking.

The key to both preventing and rehabbing groin pulls is a combination of stretching and strengthening. Once a muscle or tendon is torn, even partially, it heals with scar tissue, which is less elastic than normal muscle or tendon so it is more prone to re-injury. More time must be spent with warming up and stretching.

Also being flexible is not enough. You must regain full strength in the injured muscle, and those surrounding it. Strengthening should be through the full range of motion, rather than in a limited arc. Also, additional work should be done on the eccentric or negative portion of the lift- something which lessens the risk of re-injury (more on that in my next blog).

Core work also must be part of the prevention program. It not only enhances performance, but also lessens the risk of groin injuries, especially recurrent ones.

Michelle Kwan is a tremendous champion and a class act, and we will miss her in Torino. Share your thoughts about Michelle and the Olympics. Have any of your favorite Olympic hopefuls had to bow out with an injury? What's your advice to them?