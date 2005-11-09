a Key To Losing Fat: Part 1

There is perhaps nothing that we as a nation are more obsessed with than weight loss. We spend billions of dollars trying to shed those extra pounds. Countless bestsellers have shown us the way, yet our waistlines continue to expand.

It is clear that neither diet nor exercise alone do the trick. The best lasting results are when exercise is consistently combined with healthy eating. Notice I didn't say the D-word "dieting."

Most individuals know that aerobic or cardiovascular type exercise, like walking and cycling, help with weight loss. However, one important piece of the weight control puzzle that is often neglected is the role of weight training in keeping you lean. Adding a little more muscle to your frame actually helps you lose unwanted pounds.

In my next entry I'll go into more detail as to why without weight training your fat-loss plan may be doomed.