Summertime Food Safety Tips

Every time I turn on the TV or log onto the Internet lately, there's another news story about food recalls or food safety risks.
Now that summer is here, it becomes even more important to remember and prevent the health risks that accompany food preparation during warmer weather. These reminders should help you keep your food safe:
- Make sure you start any cooking project with clean surfaces and utensils - taking this precaution right off the bat will reduce the risk of spreading bacteria and food-borne illness.
- After preparing raw meat or poultry, immediately wash your hands, all work surfaces, and utensils. And never bring any other foods into contact with the utensils and platters you've used for the raw meat or poultry.
- Thaw foods in the refrigerator unless they will be cooked immediately after thawing. If a frozen food comes in a sealed package, it can be thawed in a cold-water bath.
- Marinate steaks and chicken in the refrigerator as well. And remember: Never reuse the marinade from raw meats or poultry unless it has first been boiled.
- Refrigerate leftovers promptly to help prevent bacteria growth. It is unsafe to let foods cool on the counter; in fact, contrary to what our grandmothers told us, food can be placed in the refrigerator while still warm. Place hot foods in shallow containers (about three inches deep or less) to speed the cooling process and never refrigerate large pots of hot food or a whole cooked turkey.
- Keep foods at the right temperatures. The danger zone, at which bacteria can survive and grow, is between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Discard any leftovers that have been left out longer than two hours.