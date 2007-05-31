Nutrition Claims: Fact Or Fiction?

It seems that not a day goes by when my mail isn't filled with magazines and fliers advertising new ways to improve my health and overall nutrition.

In fact, the American public is being constantly bombarded with health information in the media. While we can certainly trust some sources to provide us with sound health and nutrition advice, we need to be cautious because not everything you read or hear in the media is based on fact.

If you are not sure how to determine the truth of a claim, here are some tips to help you separate the good from the bad:

If a diet, product, or program promises dramatic results in a short time without your needing to change your eating habits or lifestyle choices, the claims are probably false. We know that in order to see lasting results, we must adopt long-term lifestyle modifications, including healthy nutrition habits and physical exercise. There is no magic bullet that will make you healthier overnight.

Be wary of claims that a specific product will increase health or speed up metabolism and so result in rapid weight loss. There is currently no research indicating that over-the-counter diet products can bring about major weight loss. In some cases, these supplements and drugs have turned out to be harmful.

Avoid products that use testimonials - either from celebrities or from regular folks - instead of scientific evidence to back up their claims.

Consider the source. If information about a product or diet is coming from the manufacturer and not an independent source, then the information is likely to be biased in order to make it sound more appealing to potential buyers.

Remember: There is no revolutionary new product that is going to help you get and stay healthy.

Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on unproven claims, spend some time learning about the simple ingredients of a healthy lifestyle: eat a balanced diet that's low in fat and exercise regularly. That's my tried and true advice, provided entirely free of charge!