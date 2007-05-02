Winning At the Ballpark

On April 9, the Baltimore Orioles kicked off the baseball season with a home opener, and many Marylanders headed to the ballpark.

If you do the same this summer, you may be surprised by what you find at the concession stand. Most ballparks and football stadiums still have the usual complement of hot dogs, peanuts, and soft pretzels, but increasingly fans are finding new healthy and regional options.

Baltimore locals at Camden Yards, for example, are enjoying their beloved Maryland crab cakes. Other ballpark concession stands around the country are getting every bit as creative, offering sushi, salads, fruit smoothies, frozen yogurt, and other nutritious items in their menus.

Whatever you choose to eat at the game, consider these tips to help avoid binging at the stadium: