Giving Leftovers a Second Chance

No matter how hard I try to provide variety and balance in my children's meals, I still find myself staring at untouched food.
Depending on your upbringing, it can be hard to see good food go to waste. Do you ever find yourself eating whatever is left over or picking goodies off your child's plate? If you do, then the following tips may help you rein in that wandering fork!
- Make or order less food. You can always add to the meal with items from your pantry. If you are eating out, you can always order an extra dish or side as a follow-up.
- Downsize portions. Put less food on your child's plate. Send any leftovers in a lunch box the next day or save for another meal later in the week.
- Freeze it. Frozen leftovers can be a great timesaver and help you feel like you're not wasting food.
- Throw it out. Small amounts of leftover foods are sometimes destined for the trash. Feeding them to Fido will only contribute to the dog's waistline instead of yours!