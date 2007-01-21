Chocolate: Indulgence Or Health Food?

If you're like me, your holiday indulgence is chocolate. Well, this sometimes-forbidden indulgence may now be on the "healthy" list along with your fruits and vegetables.

In fact the American Dietetic Association has recognized the benefits of moderate amounts of chocolate in a heart-healthy diet.

Previously on this blog, I have discussed the benefits of flavonoids, which decrease clot formation in the blood, and its role in preventing heart disease, a major health concern in the United States. Cocoa and dark chocolate contain the same flavonoids found in red wine, apples, onions, and grapes.

We don't yet know the exact amount of chocolate in the diet that will provide these health benefits. We do know, however, that dark chocolate is best, and that the benefits are less with milk chocolate consumption.

In addition to its health benefits, remember that chocolate still has calories and saturated fat. And despite chocolate's reported health benefits, it should not be consumed in place of fruits and vegetables.

As researchers continue to explore the ways dark chocolate benefits heart health, you may feel a little better about your chocolate indulgences.