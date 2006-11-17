Cranberries: More Than Just Thanksgiving Fare

Since being consumed by New England sailors to fight scurvy, cranberries have been linked to folk and Native American health remedies. Now scientific studies are confirming the health benefits linked to this holiday staple.

One widely known use of cranberries is to prevent urinary tract infections by drinking cranberry juice. Apparently that's more than just an old wives tale. Experts claim that cranberry juice can decrease bacteria that often result in a urinary tract infection.

Similarly, researchers believe that the same mechanism that blocks bacteria that cause urinary tract infections may also be responsible for blocking those that cause stomach ulcers and gum disease. In fact, cranberries are considered a healthy addition to any diet because they contain virtually no cholesterol or fat and are very low in sodium. These berries are also rich in vitamin C and other disease-fighting antioxidants. Some cranberry products, such as whole grain cereals with cranberries or cranberry granola bars, are also a good source of dietary fiber.

How many cranberries do you have to eat to benefit from these effects? Experts recommend consuming at least 10 ounces of cranberry juice cocktail or 6 ounces of 100 percent juice daily. You can also snack or cook with any of the following products every day:

1 ½ cups of fresh or frozen cranberries

1 oz sweetened dried cranberries

½ cup cranberry sauce

When you add the cranberries to your plate this Thanksgiving, remember all of the wonderful health benefits that little extra sauce can bring your way.