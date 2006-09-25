Active Kids, Healthy Kids



Last weekend, my son enjoyed attending his first party for a fellow toddler's birthday celebration. The party was held at an activity center designed around younger children that offers "gymnastics" classes during the week and caters to celebrating early milestones on the weekend. I wasn't too sure what to expect from this outing -- other than a small sugar high from birthday cake -- and I could have never anticipated how much enjoyment an hour and a half of running, climbing, and jumping in a structured environment would provide all the young partygoers.

This experience reinforced for me how important it is to get our children moving around and away from the television and computer. Though I believe that children can benefit from some learning activities that take place while they're sitting down, I think there's an even greater benefit to involving them at a very early age in physical activities. As we watch rates of childhood obesity climb, we need to remember that the simple math of "calories out equals calories in" applies to our children just as it does to us. Activity should become an important part of every child's day; experts recommend that 60 minutes or more of physical activity be incorporated into every day.

Children who play and move actively at an early age reap many benefits:

Decreased risk of chronic disease later in life

Healthy bones, muscles and joints

Better rest and sleep

Higher rates of participation in school activities

Increased self-esteem

Help in maintaining a healthy weight

Decreased risk of obesity as an adult

Next time you ponder how to spend a weekend together as a family, pick an activity that will help get you moving. Enjoy your time being active together!