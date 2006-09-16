Your Diet, Your Colon Cancer Risk



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Anyone over the age of 50 is at risk for developing this type of cancer. The greatest mechanism for prevention is routine screening, but did you know that there are also things that you can do as part of your diet to help decrease your risk?

Eat a low-fat diet. Aim to consume less than 30 percent of your daily calories in the form of fat. More fat consumption results in more calorie consumption, which leads to obesity, which is linked to increased colon cancer risk. Evidence also shows that different types of fats have different effects on cancer risk. Increased saturated fat in a diet, for example, may increase one's cancer risk, whereas increased intake of omega-3 fatty acids may lower the risk of cancer.

Eat a high-fiber diet. Although the research on fiber is inconclusive, some studies have shown that a diet rich in fiber helps the body move waste more rapidly through the digestive tract, possibly reducing the risk of colon cancer. Either way, experts such as the American Cancer Society recommend including high fiber foods such as 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day. In addition to being a good source of fiber they hold other benefits such as providing phytochemicals, substances that have been linked to cancer prevention.

Get milk -- and other foods rich in calcium and vitamin D -- into your diet. Both of these nutrients play important roles, in conjunction with one another, to assist in reducing colon polyps, which are often precursors to colon cancer. The best dietary sources of vitamin D in your diet are fortified foods such as cereals and orange juice.

If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation. Increased alcohol consumption has been linked to different cancers, leading experts to suggest limiting your intake if you are at elevated risk for certain cancers. Moderate consumption is considered two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.

Increase your folic acid consumption. Inadequate intake of folic acid has been linked to increased risk of colon cancer. Folic acid is best found in fortified foods.

Consider decreasing your consumption of red and processed meat. The link between colorectal cancer and red meat is still not completely clear, but studies have shown benefit to decreasing consumption of red and processed meat.

Away from the kitchen, there are other things you can do to decrease your risk: