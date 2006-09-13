Don't Let Your Children Choke On These Foods



When visiting friends a couple of weeks ago, my 2½-year-old son and the other children in the house were offered popcorn as a snack. Unsure of what goody he was being presented with, he looked at me with curiosity. When I explained to our hosts that he is not allowed popcorn, they seemed surprised.

Many parents and caregivers are quite conscious of not giving very young children small toys and objects that could be easily swallowed. But they are often less aware of foods that are potential choking hazards. Did you know that choking due to a mechanical airway obstruction is the leading cause of unintentional death in small children in the United States? Young children may not have all their teeth or well-developed chewing skills until they are about 4 years old. In addition, children are easily distracted during eating and should not be allowed to eat while they're on the move.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends avoiding the following foods in children under the age of 4:

hot dogs

nuts and seeds

chunks of meat or cheese

whole grapes

hard, gooey, or sticky candy

popcorn

chunky peanut butter

raw vegetables

raisins

chewing gum

Even if you avoid small toys and the foods I've mentioned above, you should know what to do if your child starts to choke. If you have a small child, consider taking a basic first aid or pediatric CPR class. You never know when you may have to act.