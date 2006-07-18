Gardening: Fitness, Food, and Family Time



This week I read an interesting article in one of my professional journals about how gardening helps families stay active, in addition to bringing a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to the table. I was reminded of two different occasions in my life that involved gardening.

The first was when, as a young child, I would help my mother and grandmother water fruits and vegetables growing in our yard and greenhouse. At family meals, we would discuss the growing season and compare that year's produce in flavor, color, and size to all previous harvests. It brought back fond memories and certainly reminded me of how wonderful a fresh-picked strawberry or vine-ripened tomato can taste in the summertime.

The second memory, only a year old, is from my visit with family out of town. I watched as my 18-month-old son watered the flowers with a special watering can his "nana" had purchased for him.

Why am I writing about gardening in a nutrition blog? Because it's simply a great way for families to reconnect. Here's how:

Get active together. Gardening is a family-centered activity that promotes physical activity and being outdoors in the fresh air. You'll be surprised how many calories you burn digging, planting, and picking!

Harvest for the family table. Harvesting your own fruits and vegetables provides many wonderful health benefits, including reintroducing fresh fruits and vegetables at your table. Remember that including fruits and vegetables in a variety of colors in your diet will provide many of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are important to a healthy lifestyle.

Educate your children. Spending time in the garden is also a great way to educate your children about the growing cycle. What time of year do apples grow? When should we pick the green beans? Your garden can be one more way to get your children interested in nutrition.



