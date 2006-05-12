Facts About Lactose & Lactose Intolerance

In my years of practice as a dietitian, I often work with clients who say they are lactose-intolerant. They complain that they cannot tolerate milk because it causes gas, bloating, diarrhea, cramping, and often nausea. These symptoms usually appear within 30 minutes to 60 minutes after eating.

Lactose intolerance is caused by a shortage in the body of the enzyme lactase, which is required to digest the sugar in milk (lactose). Lactase, which is found in all dairy products and foods made from them, breaks down lactose into simpler forms that enable it to be absorbed into the bloodstream.

Many of my clients often don't realize that while they may not be able to tolerate milk, they are able to tolerate small servings of some dairy products. If you are among the more than 30 million Americans suffering from lactose intolerance, consider these tips to help you steer away from its annoying symptoms: