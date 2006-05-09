Staying Active As a Family

This week I was intrigued by the latest reality TV show to focus on weight control: TLC's "Honey We're Killing the Kids!" The show puts a new spin on the obesity epidemic among American children by spotlighting families who are struggling with weight control issues. A health expert works with the family for three weeks, focusing on portion control, making healthy food choices, increasing exercise, and other techniques we've discussed in this blog.

The health expert provides specific strategies for the family to implement each week. In addition to eating meals together and limiting couch potato time in front of the TV, the program encourages family exercise. In one episode, the children told their parents how much they enjoyed being physically active outdoors instead of watching TV.

Like these families, many of us may be having a hard time following these healthy principles, especially the one about getting regular exercise. Take a look at these benefits of exercise that will affect how you look and feel and may motivated you to move more: