Chewing Your Way To Thinness

If you are a gum chewer and trying to lose weight, you may be interested in some recent research on the link between chewing gum and appetite control. Studies have shown that when participants chewed a piece of gum prior to a snack, they had less desire for a sweet snack and ultimately reduced snack consumption.

This is significant information if you consider USDA survey data that shows 42 percent of American adults eat three or more daily snacks. The same data reveals that snacking contributes about 26 percent of total daily calories consumed. Often, our preferred snacks tend to be higher in calories with fewer nutrients than other items in our daily diet. So limiting or eliminating snacks can be one of the easiest ways for a dieter to cut calories. Once again, moderation is the key.

So is the Sugar-Free Gum Diet the next fad diet? Not yet. While the data makes us believe there may be a role for gum in weight management, we still need more studies to help us better understand the impact of chewing gum on appetite control and to help us develop appropriate weight management strategies that could be implemented using chewing gum. In the meantime, try the following tips from Wrigley to help you use chewing gum to stay within your calorie limits: