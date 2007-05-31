Is Time Travel Possible? Einstein Said YES!

"If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once into the sky, that would be like the splendor of the mighty one ... I am become Death, the shatterer of Worlds." -Bhagavad Gita

Robert Oppenheimer (director of The Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb) thought of those words upon watching the first explosion of the bomb over New Mexico in 1945. Other brilliant physicists of the day who were aware and/or involved in researching the atomic bomb included Albert Einstein and Richard Feynman. All knew they'd discovered and were experimenting with a hidden universal power. It was a power beyond comprehension, whose effect merited foreboding words from sacred texts.

These brilliant physicists noted in their studies something else they deemed very possible as well ... time travel. Yes, Einstein and Feynmen thought time travel was possible. It sounds crazy and loony, but go back 100 years and tell people about a bomb that could destroy an entire nation and you'd elicit a similarly dumbfounded reaction.

Einstein and Feynman had various theories and equations to support their time travel theory. But the first step to understanding time travel is best described by modern-day physicist Fred Wolf in his new book The Yoga of Time Travel. Wolf explains two streams of time. The "out there" stream of time is the constant rushing forth of seconds, minutes, and hours. The "in there" stream of time is the sacred stream. The sacred stream sweeps you away when you do something you love: art, music, eating, whatever. When you lose yourself to a sweet slumber or a rockin' tune, an hour can fly by in a minute. As Wolf says, "Sometimes the sacred stream does not run at the same speed as the clock-on-the-wall ticks."

Before we could fly a 747 around the world, the Wright Brothers flew twenty feet. Maybe one day in the future, there will be systems for utilizing consciousness to jump through time. But in the meantime, a moment lost to the sacred stream is the baby step -- the first twenty feet on your quest to travel through time.

To enroll in Time Travel 101, try the following:

1. Create a Sacred Space WITHOUT A CLOCK!

Surely you've been in a Starbucks. Whether or not you enjoy the brand, you'll never find a clock on the wall. This makes it easier to lose track of time and fade into your coffee, book, or conversation. Try creating a sacred space in your home. This could be as simple as removing any sense of time (clocks, watches) when you step into this space.

"While one grasped the present moment and was the artist, another worshipped the timeless spirit and was the prophet." -Isaac Mayer Wise

2. Establish Your "Sacred Stream of Time"

Most of us, myself included, are entangled in time. We wake up at 7 to get to work by 9. There's a lunch appointment at noon and meetings at 2, 3, and 5:30. You get the point. But what is your special thing, your passion ... that loosens time's grip and frees your mind? Next time you're bored and stuck in line, have that special thing ready to help you slip into the sacred stream and lose track of time. For instance, have the tune ready on the iPod or the bite of chocolate in the purse. Don't underestimate the power of your everyday passions to transport you through time and space.

"Come out of the circle of time and into the circle of love." -Rumi

3. Experience the Chocolate Time Machine

