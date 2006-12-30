New Years Resolution: More Bob Marley In '07



"I have spent my life

Seeking all that's still unsung

Bent my ear to hear the tune

And closed my eyes to see

When there were no strings to play

You played to me."

-Grateful Dead, "Attics of My Life"

Negative space is considered the space around and between subjects. It is most interesting when this "space between" forms the more relevant image. Not only an artistic concept, negative space can be found in one's personal life. While your career and family might be the subjects, your spare moments make up the empty space. As Emerson said, "Guard well your spare moments. They are like uncut diamonds. Discard them and their value will never be known. Improve them and they will become the brightest gems in a useful life."

We often think of New Year's resolutions as huge changes like quitting smoking, losing 20 pounds, and working out everyday. These are all great resolutions but this year, how about considering the empty space in your life? Think of it this way: if your life was a painting, would there be any hidden messages, varied textures, special details?

Here are some tips on using music to enhance the empty space in your life.

Goodnight Lullaby -- When you fall to sleep at night, enhance those final waking moments with a signature song for the day. It's all too often that we waste those precious moments when you fade out and bid the day goodbye. Here are a few suggestions for great "fade out tunes":

Goodmornin' Opener -- Just as you fade away at night, wake up to a song that sets the tone for the day. It's all too often that we wake up and rush into the madness. Here are a few suggestions for great "waker-uppers":

Midday Magic -- Just as you fade sweetly at night and rise triumphantly in the morning, how about a song around midday to ignite your spirit?! Here are a few suggestions for "midday pickups":

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

