the Santa Claus Pill: Would You Take One?



"The soul is only audible to the heart." -- Hazrat Inayat Kahn

As a kid, I was a total believer in Santa Claus. I'd wake up Christmas morning to discover that Santa slid down the chimney, drank the milk, ate the cookies, dropped the gifts, and took off on the flying sled with Rudolph leading the charge. I actually believed all of that. Santa, the tooth fairy, Easter bunny, Chanukah Harry...my parents pulled them off beautifully.

So the question is, why must we stop believing? It's such a cruel introduction to reality when you find out Santa is fake. If someone told you they had a magic pill that would restore your undying belief in childhood myths like Santa, would you take it?

I don't have a pill but I have a suggestion to resuscitate the magic of belief. Remember what it felt like when you were really young? The heart was captain of the ship and the mind was an innocent passenger along for the ride. Now, for many, things are reversed. The mind is the dominant force and the heart is lucky to have a say in the matters of life. The trick is learning how to quiet your thoughts and lure the childlike spirit back from the depths.

It's often said that when Moses parted the sea in the sacred texts, it was code for parting the sea of thought. As Eckhart Tolle said, "...all the things that truly matter -- beauty, love, creativity, joy, inner peace -- arise from beyond the mind." Here are some tips to quiet the mind, ignite the spirit, and restore the magic!



Activate the Senses -- Your senses are gateways that carve a path thru time and space and right back to your childhood. As Oscar Wilde said, "Nothing can cure the soul but the senses, just as nothing can cure the senses but the soul."

Turn off the Gadgets on Holidays -- You will rarely find a machine that's an extension of the soul. Most technological gadgets are extensions of the brain. It's tough to turn off the gadgets but it's a great first step to parting the sea of thought.

What's holiday season without holiday smells, sights, and sounds? Here are a few of my favorite holiday jingles:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

I Have a Little Dreidle

''

"It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity. -- Albert Einstein



Love, Love and Love Some More

"Adulthood is the time in life when you quit believing in fairy tales and start believing in love." -- Anonymous

''