

"Dreams are like stars...you may never touch them, but if you follow them they will lead you to your destiny."

- Anonymous

Imagine: You're at Carnegie Hall watching the New York Philharmonic. Amongst the thousands of well-dressed, cultured folk, you suddenly stand up and start dancing as if you were at a Grateful Dead concert. Can you say F-R-E-A-K?

For many ancient cultures, earth was a theater and the stars were instruments in the Great Symphony of life. The Mayans, Incans, and Pagans built their now famous monuments like Stonehenge, Chichen Itza, and Machu Picchu to serve as "calendars and observatories, anchoring themselves in relation to the observable cosmos."* In other words, the ancients understood they'd better listen to the music if they wanted to establish rhyme and rhythm.

Just think: The gravitational pull of the moon is strong enough to conduct movement of the tides. Similarly, all the planets have a powerful affect on the human body of which 72% is water. Yet we tend to ignore astronomy and it's crazy sibling astrology as being quack sciences. It provides great clarity to know where the stars were positioned at the time of your birth. Finding a seasoned astrologer is no different from finding a composer to score your life. But choose to live without this knowledge and you'll suffer a spiritual form of the white man's overbite.

Following are some ways to embrace life's subtle rhythms and vibrations:

Consider Astrology -- It's one thing to read the astrology column in the back of the newspaper. It's another thing to have a reputable astrologer do your natal chart. This shows the location of the planets at the time of your birth and is absolutely fascinating and enlightening. This is not a psychic reading but rather a road map plotting your most harmonious path through life.

Honor the Sacred -- A recent LA TIMES story spoke of the Kurinji flower which blooms once every 12 years in certain parts of southern India. Human intervention is robbing the flower of its natural habitat. What was once the most sacred of events might one day be extinct and long forgotten. In each our lives there are sacred events, days, and moments that can be honored or ignored.''

"For the native Americans, the whole world was a sacred place. But our life has become so economic and practical in its orientation that as you get older the claims of the moment upon you are so great you hardly know where the hell you are or what it is you intended." - Joseph Campbell



Take time to Stop and Listen

"The music is perpetual. It's our hearing that is intermittent." - Henry David Thoreau

