

"Chaos breeds life, when order breeds habit." -Henry Brooks Adam

I recently saw INC. Magazine technology editor David Freedman speaking on the subject of "Disorganize." He used slides to show the work desks of some very prominent figures in world history. These desks were sloppy, chaotic, and totally disorganized. The Second Law of Thermodynamics states, "while the energy of the universe remains constant, its disorder and randomness constantly increase." You will always see the naturally occurring process of order > disorder. You will never see the naturally occurring process of disorder > order.

What's the point? Being too organized is unnatural. One can spend so much time on life's little details that they leave little time or energy for the pursuit of truth, creativity, and inspiration. This doesn't mean that you should turn your life into a mess. It just means being too "anal" can drive you away from your most natural state. As AA MILNE said, "One of the advantages of being disorderly is that one is constantly making exciting discovery."

To best realign with nature's random patterns and chaotic tendencies, I suggest choosing one day every week to do the following 3 things:

Honor the mess.

While most people wouldn't want to look or live like a pig, allowing one such day every week can be very liberating. Forget tidying the home and car and hair and just ride out the day in complete sloppy freedom.

"The things we fear most...fluctuations, disturbances, imbalances...are the primary sources of creativity." - Margaret J. Wheatley







Convert the energy.

Choose your creative outlet whether it be paints, a pen and journal, your camera. Every time you find yourself wanting to tidy up, redirect that energy to your creative outlet.

''"Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties." - Erich Fromm

''





Experience the genius.

Spiritual writer David Hawkins said, "Genius is a style of consciousness." Opening the mind creates space thru which inspiration can flow. It's when we hold tightly to our lives and habits that we burn out.

"Genius learns from nature." - Oscar Wilde



