Top Triggers For Depression: Losses and Life Events

Most people who have seen psychiatric illnesses or abusive patterns within themselves or their own families tend to have greater-than-usual insight into their own emotional ups and downs.

For many women, though, depression can be an unexpected and unprecedented event, and the realization that they are actually depressed comes as a shock to many.

These same women, however, who are at first stunned that their melancholy and hopelessness constitute real depression are often somewhat relieved later on when they learn about the common triggers for depression.

Take a moment to see if any of the triggers listed below pertain to your life situation, so you'll be more prepared if depression ever visits you. (These triggers, by the way, aren't from a textbook on psychology but are simply some of the patterns I've noted from my own experiences and from those of the women I care for.)

Life Transitions

Adolescence. It's easy, as adults, to look back at our teen years and smile at all the now-inconsequential things that created so much emotional turmoil for us. (For me, one huge worry was my belief back then that I was saddled with an enormous nose.) Unfortunately, issues such as this can loom large over a young person and make teenagers susceptible to serious depression. And, since suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers, parents need to be observant and seek out professional help quickly, if necessary. For more information about the mental health of teens, visit "About Teen Suicide" at the Web site of TeenHealth.

The end of college. For many college graduates who are becoming truly independent for the first time, the struggles to experience new freedoms and become self-reliant can be overwhelming, even in the midst of academic success.

The empty nest. Adults, of course, have their own share of tumult. After decades of being the primary caregivers of their children, many parents see the period when the kids leave home as a freeing time in life. Other parents, however, experience acute feelings of loss, and they dread that their future will be without purpose.

Retirement. Another biggie for the grown-ups. I myself (at least for now!) see retirement as a wonderful landmark of success, but for some this life change is a serious anticlimax that's overlaid with the feeling of no longer being needed.

Moving. Moving can be traumatic at any age: You're booted out of your comfort zone and plopped down in a strange place with no friends, while simultaneously experiencing the loss of all that was comfortable and known.

Losses

A job. Losing a job, for whatever reason, is a body blow to your confidence and self esteem, and it can pile on financial stressors as well.

A pet. Let's face it: For some of us, our pets are dear family members (but with a more unwavering sense of loyalty!).

A loved one. I've been told that the hardest loss is that of a child. But losing a spouse can be as unbearably difficult. And many of us can feel distraught about the loss of an elderly, long-suffering parent, even when they know that the parent was well prepared for death.

A relationship. Even years later, memories of a friendship gone sour, or of the end of a long-term romance (or even a brief liaison), can still affect us deeply.

Bad news. Whether it's ourselves or a friend who has gotten cancer or suffered the terrible loss, word of catastrophe can tip some of us into a depressive episode.

Clearly, the list above is not all-inclusive and, most often, you probably won't be hit by one trigger at a time; rather, they will often overlap. Realize, too, that having experienced one depressive episode significantly increases your likelihood of having another one.

So consider the triggers above and keep an eye out for depression. Recognizing this disorder is the first step to beating it and, once you've identified it, you'll be better equipped to get your treatment underway and get back into life.