Four Steps To Preventing Cervical Cancer

Sometimes it's a burden being a woman, and cervical cancer is one reason why that's so. Cervical cancer affects 16,000 women in the United States each year, and early detection is a challenge since the disease often lacks any noticeable symptoms.

Would you suspect cervical cancer if you had some spotting or some pain in the lower abdomen, back, or legs? And these rather generic symptoms are only felt after the illness has reached an advanced stage. Unfortunately, advanced cervical cancer does not always respond to medical or surgical treatment. All in all, quite a bum disease.

But the good news is, you needn't fall prey to cervical cancer, because the treatments are many and highly effective if the disease is detected early.

Cervical cancer is most often caused by a viral infection with one of several strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). Surprisingly, researchers are discovering that many cancers are associated with viral infections, so it's important to take steps to protect yourself from all sexually transmitted infections , this one included.

How do you do that? Pretty simply, but you'll have some important choices to make because some of the most effective protection strategies go counter to popular perceptions about sex and sexual satisfaction.