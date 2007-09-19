How To Keep Your Child from Choking

Today, my wife saved a little girl's life. That isn't all that remarkable; she is a doctor, after all. But as a surgical pathologist, she usually handles only small pieces of people - biopsies, to be precise. Today it was a whole, walking and talking two-year-old girl who suddenly stopped breathing in front of her.

It happened like this: My wife had, heroically, volunteered to wait with our car while the dealership worked on the transmission. It promised to be a long morning. In the waiting room, two little girls, sisters, were playing with a little boy. There was a commotion, and my wife glanced up from her book to see the little girl looking scared. She wasn't exactly turning blue, but she wasn't exactly breathing either. It looked as though she was trying to cough, but no sound was coming out. Her mother was already well into panic mode.

My wife took charge. She walked over to the child, stood behind her, grasped her hands together under the child's ribs, and gave three quick pulls. Nothing happened. She tried again, but still nothing. Then she took the child, turned her upside down, and hit her firmly between the shoulder blades. A hard candy, about the size of a large marble, flew out of the child's mouth. Then the child vomited. Then she was fine.

While all this was taking place, the mother was screaming in terror. She continued to cry even after her little girl was safe, hugging the child, and trying somehow at the same time to thank my wife, who was trying to get back to her book. A few minutes later, the emergency squad arrived. But by that time, there was nothing for them to do. The little girl's sister, meanwhile, had taken the candy out of her own mouth. It turns out, the little boy, being friendly, had given a piece of hard candy to each of the sisters. The sister handed the slimy candy to her mom. "I don't want this," she said simply.

What is there to learn from this drama? Clearly, it helps to know the Heimlich Maneuver. (If you want training in this vital skill, contact your local chapter of the Red Cross.) If you have young children, watch out for hard candies, peanuts, grapes, hot dogs, popcorn, and other choking hazards. Choking is the number-one cause of fatal indoor accidents in children. Children can choke on just about anything, of course. If it's small enough to fit inside a toilet paper roll, it's small enough to lodge in a child's windpipe. Accidents are more likely when children's daily routines change - for example when visitors come over, or when they find themselves in an auto dealership waiting room with a new friend. Being a parent is really scary sometimes. You never know when you're going to need a pathologist.