Cervical Cancer Vaccine: Important For Our Daughters



If you have a daughter, you need to know about the new cancer vaccine. You've may have heard some of this already, but it bears repeating:

Cervical cancer used to be the top cancer killer of women. Even with regular pap smears, more than 12,000 women in the US get cervical cancer each year, and nearly 4,000 die from it.

Most of those deaths are now preventable. To be exact, the new cancer vaccine prevents 70% of cervical cancers. It also prevents most cases of genital warts.

Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called Human Papillomavirus (HPV). This virus also cause genital warts, and other diseases.

Most HPV infections do not lead to cancer or warts. Many go away on their own. But some HPV infections stay around and end up causing cancer.

The new vaccine completely blocks the four strains of HPV that cause most of the cancer and warts.

Even with the vaccine, women can still get cervical cancer, because the vaccine cannot protect against every strain of HPV. So, women will still need to get pap smears. With the vaccine, though, many fewer pap smears will be positive, and many fewer women will need follow-up testing.

To be effective, the vaccine needs to be given before a woman gets the virus. The virus is passed through sex. Therefore, to be most effective, the vaccine has to be given to girls before they have sex. The American Academy of Pediatrics, and other professional groups, suggest vaccine for girls starting at age 9.

The vaccine is expensive. Each dose costs about $120 and full protection takes 3 doses ($360 in all). But it is still a huge bargain, because cervical cancer is such a horrible - and horribly expensive - disease. Even with the big price tag, the vaccine will lower health care costs.

The vaccine is free for children who qualify for the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. If your child has public health insurance (Medicaid or a state-supported HMO) or no health insurance, she can get the vaccine for free. If your health insurance does not cover the HPV vaccine, see if your city's health department will provide it for free.

The vaccine is safe. A study of 11,000 girls and young women found no serious side effects.

There's no HPV vaccine for boys, yet. Males spread HPV, but only very rarely get sick from it.

A last word of common sense: Some parents worry that giving their daughters the vaccine would be sending the wrong message. Of course, if your daughter never has sex, she'll never get HPV. But, are you willing to bet your daughter's life that she'll be 100% abstinent, and do you really want her to be abstinent forever? Cervical cancer is scary, but fear doesn't prevent sex. If it did, there wouldn't be an AIDS epidemic.

So don't rely on fear. Instead, talk with your children - daughters and sons - about sex. Start when they're young. Help them to think about not only the physical, but also the emotional, moral, and spiritual sides of sex. Teach them your values. The new vaccine is a wonderful life-saver. But knowledge and understanding are still your child's best protection.