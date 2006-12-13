the Developmental Santa: Best Gifts For Toddlers



After a year of age, it gets harder to pick just one or two best gifts. More and more, toddlers are individuals with their own very particular joys and wants. Temperament plays a big role. Some toddlers, for example, love movement. They need toys they can push around (shopping carts, vacuum cleaners, ride-on trucks). Other toddlers are content to sit and smell the flowers, like my own favorite children's book character, Ferdinand the Bull. (If you don't know Ferdinand, look for The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf. It's a treasure.) Little Ferdinands need interesting things to play with while sitting in one place.

From one to two years of age, children are changing along every dimension. Each developmental change can inspire a "best" gift.

Strength, body coordination, and balance: Push toys (I like the kind that look like vacuum cleaners, but have clear plastic domes with little things in them that pop around and make noise); rolling toys; the boxes from and large items (wonderful for pushing around); soft balls to kick and throw; a pair of canvas sneakers. (Toddlers are always outgrowing their shoes; it makes no sense at all to pay big bucks for leather "orthopedic" shoes; canvas ones work just as well, at a fraction of the cost.)

Hand-eye coordination: My top pick would be a peg board or simple puzzle; for a more physical toddler, a toy for hammering or banging. Another favorite: large, hard-to-break crayons or non-toxic markers. Toddlers are amazed to find out that when they move one of these objects across a sheet of paper, lines "magically" appear. Of course, the same amazing effect works on tables, walls, and kitchen cabinets. So, adult supervision is a must.

Language and imagination: Most babies say their first words some time around one year of age. After that, they add words slowly -- about one a week. Then, around 18 months, they start adding words much more quickly -- sometimes several in one day. At the same time, they start showing a lot more imagination when they play. They feed their dolls, put them to bed, tuck them in, spank them. They become magicians. For example, they can transform a wooden block into a car, an airplane, a telephone, a sandwich, or a cup of tea, all by pretending. The connection between words and make-believe play is that both are symbols -- things that stand for other things. Symbolic thinking is the great achievement of the toddler years -- even more remarkable than walking.

Best presents for language and imaginative play? Picture books, of course, but also dolls (for boys as well as girls), plastic animals (make sure these are too big to fit inside a toilet paper roll, to prevent choking), and best of all, simple building blocks that a child's imagination can turn into anything and everything.

Intentionally not on my list of best toys: electronic talking toys. Why? Because these gizmos are designed to do the work of imagining for the child. Often sold as educational toys, what they really teach children is to expect to be entertained. Young children learn best when they are actively involved in solving problems and creating things. If I could wave my Developmental Santa magic wand and make these developmentally inappropriate toys disappear, I would!

