Picture Books To Love



Once they hit six months of age, every baby who comes to me for a check-up gets a picture book to hold, chew, take home, and -- I hope -- fall in love with. Twenty five years of research have taught us that young infants learn a tremendous amount from books. Probably most important, they learn that books come wrapped in a parent's arms. I tell each parent, "Your baby will grow up loving books because your baby loves you, and you come with the book." No high-tech talking teddy bear or computerized teaching toy can hold a candle to a loving parent with a picture book.

For the youngest babies, books don't have to be about anything, but they do need brightly colored pictures. Faces are a favorite theme, but just about anything will do. The best "reading aloud" is when parents feel free to make up their own words and just have fun. Poetry, read or improvised, is wonderful for babies. They love the sound of the human voice and the stimulation of rhythm and rhyme. Sometimes the best read-aloud is a book you choose for your own enjoyment. The first book my own daughter heard was The Prince of Tides, a novel my wife and I were reading to each other before Grace was born. Babies do hear while in the uterus. After birth they prefer words and music that they remember from the time before.

Like the littlest babies, children of three, four, and five also enjoy all kinds of books. There should be room on your child's bookshelf for almost anything. Classics like Aesop's Fables or the Brothers Grimm surely have their place. But low-brow fare is also fine. Every TV cartoon for kids has spawned its series of picture books. Sponge Bob, Blue's Clues, and Clifford the Big Red Dog all have their own picture books, and children love them. Even the cheapo paperbacks you pick up at your local discount store can be fun.

Don't worry too much about picking the exact right book all the time. Variety has value in its own right. On the other hand, keep your eyes open for those very special picture books that are true works of art. These books speak to children through words and pictures in a way that can't be easily explained. Think about Goodnight Moon. It's so simple, and also so full of deep meaning. Think about Where the Wild Things Are, or Millions of Cats. If you are lucky enough to have fallen under the spell of books when you were young, think of the stories that you asked for over and over. Think of the ones that light a spark of recognition when you come across them in your library or bookstore.

I remember reading Virginia Lee Burton's The Little House to my daughter, years ago. It's basically a happy story, but I couldn't get through it without choking up, much to Grace's annoyance. It was a favorite from my own childhood. Once, on one of our regular trips to our local children's book store, I found a beautiful hard-cover copy of Robert McClosky's Time of Wonder. At home, I did not put it in with my daughter's books. Instead, it had a place on the shelf next to my own grown-up books. I explained that this special book was mine because I had grown up loving it. If Grace asked me for it, we could take it down and read it together. She did.