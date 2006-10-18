Halloween Cavity Busters



A lot of things have changed about Halloween. Back in the early 60's, we kids would walk around the neighborhood, collecting candy in pillowcases and loose change in orange UNICEF boxes. While we were getting chilled to the bone, our parents stayed home, heating up apple cider for our return, and handing out candy to other kids.

When our toes turned blue and began to throb, or when we simply couldn't carry any more booty, we'd trudge home and dump out our boxes and sacks on the living room floor. The candy went in one pile, to be catalogued and compared (who got more Snickers bars? Wanna trade?); the cash went in another, to be sorted, counted, rolled in paper, and eventually sent to starving kids in other parts of the world.

Nowadays, sensible parents don't let their young children go out alone after dark, and many of us have found other ways to support UNICEF and teach our kids the value of giving. What hasn't changed is the candy. The goodies are just as wonderfully irresistible, just as amazingly fattening, and just as bad for your child's teeth.

In fact, while your child might be scared of ghosts or goblins, it's his or her teeth that are most likely to fall victim to Halloween. With that in mind, I thought I'd offer some dental tidbits that might surprise you:

Tooth decay is one of the most common forms of childhood chronic disease. It is five times more common than asthma. Four out of ten children have cavities by the time they're in Kindergarten.

Cavities are caused by germs that are passed from person to person, just like colds and other infections. Mothers -- especially mothers who have a lot of tooth decay -- often pass these germs to their children (one more thing to feel guilty about!)

Sugar-free chewing gum containing the sweetener xylitol (pronounced zy-lit-tall), actually kills the germs that cause cavities. Mothers who chew xylitol gum are less likely to give cavities to their children. Not all sugar-free gum contains xylitol. Check the label.

For young children, it's important to make sure that they don't fall asleep with milk or other sweet liquids in their mouths. Sugar feeds the bacteria that cause tooth decay. Sugar is especially harmful before sleep, because people make less saliva when they're asleep. Normally, saliva washes bacteria off the teeth. When there's less saliva to wash them away, the cavity-causing bacteria have a great time. So, if your baby has a bottle before bed, make it a water bottle.

Often the first sign of cavities are chalky white spots on a child's teeth. If you see these, get to a dentist ASAP. Special treatments can stop the decay before it completely destroys the tooth. As a general principle, all children should see a dentist sometime between age 1 and 2, if not sooner, even if it's just for an exam and preventive advice.