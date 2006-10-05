

Parenting is political. A glance at the front page of the New York Times for Saturday, September 30, proves the point. There, in the middle, in full color, stands Anthony Price, the principal of a middle school in Texas, paddle in hand, calm control on his face. For the last year, the school has embraced corporal punishment. "It's had a huge effect," Mr. Price is quoted as saying.

Skip down the page, and there, his bottom hanging off the back of a playground swing, sits Ashton Gardner, age 6. Balanced on the next swing over is a life-size "Flat Daddy," a cardboard cutout of his father from the waist up, dressed in camouflage. The three-dimensional daddy is serving overseas. More than 200 Flat Daddies have been provided by the Maine National Guard. They are a big hit.

I turned to page 8, to read more about Flat Daddies, and other child-related stories caught my eye. In Frisco, Texas, a 28-year veteran art teacher is suspended after taking her class on a trip to the art museum. Walking through the museum, the students passed naked Greek youth, as well as three or four other unclothed sculptures. One child complained to her parents, and that was all it took, apparently.

Just below that story, the headline reads, "Principal Killed by Shot in Struggle with Angry Student." The shooting took place in a tiny town in Wisconsin which, coincidentally, was the mailing address for my family's summer cabin when I was a child. Small world. What's remarkable is that the story didn't make the front page. School shootings, once such a shocking anomaly, now appear almost routine.

What sense can you make of this random collection of stories, all from the same day? I don't pretend to have any special insight into politics, but as a pediatrician, I understand that children's lives are connected to the larger world. All of the stressful things we read about in the papers affect our children. We can try to shield them from life's realities, like the statues in the museum or the absence of fathers. Creativity can help.

But simple solutions, like the paddle, sometimes lead to unwanted consequences. When we protect children from naked statues, we also deny them access to other great art. When children lack self control, we can control them with physical force. But principals do not have a monopoly on force, and the lesson that "might makes right" is a hard one to un-teach.