Colds and the Cold

Fall is the season of Jacket Wars, those frustrating confrontations between young children who just want to feel comfortable, and concerned parents who are intent on keeping them healthy. The parent in me sympathizes. The doctor in me knows that being cold does not cause colds; viruses do. Meanwhile, my child development training tells me that the real issue isn't runny noses, it's control.

Let's start with the medical. The Germ Theory of Disease is a triumph of 19th century medicine. It says, in essence, that germs cause disease, not curses, vapors, or drafts. Since then we've discovered hundred of viruses that cause noses to run and throats to cough. The general term for these unpleasant and contagious events is upper respiratory infections, or URIs. A URI represents the classic battle between a host (your child) and an agent (the virus). The host wants the virus out; the virus wants to make lots of copies of itself, then make its way on to the next host. Sneezing accomplishes both of these ends; in a funny way, it's a win-win solution.

The main reason cold weather brings an increase in URIs has less to do with cold air than with windows. When we close windows, we close out the fresh air and breathe in air that's filled with everyone else's viruses. Being chilled to the bone probably does decrease our ability to fight off viruses, but that's different from just being a little cold for a short while.

I think most parents know all this. But we still want our kids to bundle up in the cold, "just in case." Completely apart from whether it really makes any difference, we want to believe that we've done everything possible to protect our offspring. We don't' want anyone thinking we're bad parents.

Kids, off course, take a different point of view. As they see it, jackets are part of a grown-up plot to make them uncomfortable, and in general to take over. Children figure, it's their skin; they know whether or not they feel cold; so it's their responsibility, as self-respecting autonomous beings, to stand up against adult oppression. Runny noses are beside the point; this is a fight for freedom!

So, what's the solution? If you can bring yourself to do it, I'd suggest letting your child go jacketless. He might catch cold, but it probably won't have anything to do with a little chilly air. Carry his jacket with you, so it's there when he actually wants it. If you're not engaged in a jacket war, asking for the jacket won't be a sign of surrender. Most important, by putting the decision in your child's hands, you help him learn how to regulate his own comfort. You teach him to take charge of himself, and to plan ahead. That's got to be worth a couple of snuffly noses.