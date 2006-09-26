Bilingual Babies

More and more American children are growing up bilingual. I think this is wonderful. As someone who's been trying to pick up Spanish for years, I like the idea of children simply inheriting languages, like they inherit curly hair or green eyes.

Of course, it's not always so simple. Young children who have to learn two languages often appear to be delayed in both of them. The average child learns several thousand words between age one and age five. A child learning words in two different languages has to learn roughly twice as many just to keep up. So, when you test a bilingual child in one language, chances are he'll seem slow. But if you add up all the words he knows in both languages, you find that he knows as many, if not more, than his monolingual peers.

It's much tougher for bilingual children who have actual speech delays. The brain circuits that make language possible are terrifically complicated. Many children have trouble learning to speak well, even when their parents speak to them in a single language. Children who have to sort through two different languages have much more difficulty if they are born with weak language circuits in the first place.

Bilingual children also get into trouble when they grow up hearing a poor or incomplete example of language. In learning to speak, children have to figure out hundreds of rules. If parents often make mistakes, it becomes much more difficult for the children to make sense of the underlying rules. Some of the worst speech problems I've seen are in young children who have tried to learn English from parents who are only fluent in some other language.

Children need to learn, first, whatever language their parents speak perfectly. Then, when they enter preschool at age three or four, they can usually pick up English without much trouble.

Even so, there are bound to be a few bumps in the road. One young doctor I know spoke Vietnamese until age six. She remembers that for the first half of first grade she never said anything at all. One of her patients, a five year-old boy whose first language is Spanish, is taking a different path. He has been pushing and shoving in school. Rather than clamming up and trying to disappear, his strategy is to assert himself nonverbally. He'll probably calm down in a few months, once he has a handle on his new language.

Young children are masters at adapting. Parents in the U.S. who want their children to grow up with two languages can rely on the child's peer group to teach them English. The bigger challenge for parents is to keep their home language alive, once their children enter the wider world of school.