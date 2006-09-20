

Last week, my behavior clinic brought two boys, back to back, with the same problem. Their mothers were completely fed up with them. And it was still early in the morning!

The irritation was hard to ignore. From across the hall, I overheard one mother giving commands, as though to a dog. "Sit down! I told you to sit. Sit!" The angry shouting stopped when I came into the room, but as I greeted her son with a smile, the mother gave me an exasperated look that said that my smiling was entirely un-called for.

The mother of my next patient showed her aggravation in a slightly different way. Her son wanted to play with the otoscope hanging on the wall. If children ask first, I usually say yes. But I didn't have the chance. "No!" the mother barked. "Don't touch anything."

These aren't bad mothers. These are mothers who've been pushed to the brink, and then a bit beyond. The problem is, being over the edge, it's hard for them to find their footing again. They can only respond with anger.

The anger tells their children two things. First, that they (the children) are the sort of misbehaving, incorrigible, worthless criminals who deserve only to be yelled at. Second, that they (the parents) don't really have any control over the situation. If they had control, they wouldn't have to raise their voices, or at least not more than once.

My job, then, is to help the parents get control over their children. I usually start by talking very softly. "You need to listen to your mother," I tell the child, "You need to be quiet now, so your mother and I can talk." Remarkably, this usually works wonders. My friendly, polite manner must strike them as strange, something to take notice of. It helps, of course that I am a doctor, and six feet tall.

To the mothers I say, "You can take charge. You can make decisions and make them happen." For some, the decision is to get rid of the TV for a time, so that it ceases to be a focus of conflict. For others, the decision is to send a child to his room, each and every time he persists in his obnoxious behavior. Or, the decision is that the car simply does not move until all of the seatbelts are buckled. It really doesn't matter how a parent chooses to take charge; what matters is that she does.

Once parents feel some control, they can remember to praise their children when they do what they're told. They can think of ways to enjoy being with their children. They can remember that they actually love them.

I don't want to leave the impression that a simple pep talk is all it takes. Sometimes we use medication to help make a child more controllable. Sometimes it takes many visits. Sometimes it doesn't work. But when it does, it's a beautiful thing to see, and hear.