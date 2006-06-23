I was sitting in what may be the world's most wonderful children's bookstore, a place called Hicklebees, when I heard this story. The son of one of the women who worked at the bookstore had been a challenging boy. He had questioned the rules and marched to his own drummer. Valerie Lewis, Hicklebee's owner, recalls telling the boy's mother, "If you can just make it through his childhood, you'll see that he's really something special."

Indeed, he was now a young man, and he was something special. "That corner over there," Valerie pointed out, "That's where he stands every Thursday." He stands on the corner talking about the war in Iraq. He talks to anyone who will listen. He's there, every Thursday, rain or shine (mostly shine- Hicklebee's is in California.) "Sometimes he draws a crowd of people," Valerie explained, "Sometimes there's only one."

What with all the recent discoveries about brain development, we all think a lot about how to help children grow up smart. We know about the importance of rich early experiences. We look for ways to stimulate all of a child's senses. We create learning situations.

But we don't talk or think nearly enough about what children need to grow up morally courageous. How did that young man learn to have the sheer guts to stand out, alone, and expose his convictions to criticism or, worse, to being ignored?

I imagine that he learned by watching his parents. Children learn to care when they see their parents caring about others. They learn kindness when they see their parents act in kind ways. When parents take courageous stands, they teach their children how to stand up for what is right.

Children learn these lessons from life and also from stories. I don't think it's a coincidence that this strong young man came from a book-loving family. The brave characters of children's literature fortify a child's heart. A person who has grown up in the company of Stuart Little and Julie of the Wolves - to name just two - can stand on an empty street corner and yet not be alone.