If You're Just Being Rude, Stop It!

Mouth. It's one of the things that irks parents of teenagers most. Mouth that's rude; mouth that's sarcastic; mouth that's uncalled for.

Sometimes the mouthiness of teens is so outrageous that it would be funny, if it weren't so irritating. One mother complained in my office that her son always contradicted her. "I do not," he retorted. A father tried to imitate his daughter's patented eye-roll technique (he couldn't do it.) The meaning of this non-verbal back-talk clearly was, "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard, and it's exactly what I expect to hear from you."

What's a parent to do? When your teen's back-talk bugs you like a swarm of mosquitoes, when you're feeling attacked like a castle under siege, the natural response is to retaliate. Many parents, I know, find themselves throwing insults back into their teens' faces. This sort of counterattack does let off steam, but at a price. Do you really want your child to believe that she's a selfish, worthless, miserable brat? Do you really want her to stalk away, resentful? Does winning really feel so good?

I think there's a better way. I call it, Getting to the meaning. Instead of focusing on the package (the unpleasant tone of voice and unacceptable words), try to find the meaning that's inside. You don't need to be a psychic or a psychotherapist to do this. All you need to do is ask.

You might say something like, "Please help me understand what you are trying to tell me. It sounds like you're mad, but I want to make sure if that's right." It's ok to be a bit dumb. Better to ask your child to clarify the obvious-seeming message than to assume that you know what's inside your child's heart and mind. It never hurts to ask, as long as you are prepared to listen patiently to the answer.

One good effect of asking and listening is that it gives your child a chance to think through for herself just what it is she is feeling. It also defuses the ubiquitous teen complaint that, "You never listen to me!" Finally, it is very hard to continue to be rude to someone who is responding with persistent politeness. Later, after you've dealt with the real issue (your refusal to allow her to wear that non-existent top to school, for example), and you're both feeling calm, there will be plenty of time to share your feelings about rude words and sarcasm.

Another advantage of asking and listening is that you might learn something important about your child. For example, the recent increase in sarcasm might be rooted in a painful social disappointment - a betrayal by a "friend" who has dumped your child for a more popular classmate, for example - or in feelings of depression ,or shame, or any number of other tough emotions. It's hard to be a teen.

On the other hand, maybe your child is just being rude for the heck of it, because he thinks it's cool, or (although he may not say it in so many words) because he needs to establish his separateness from you, even though he's still far from truly independent. You can find out if this is the case, again, by asking: "Is there something you're trying to tell me, something I need to hear? Or, are you just being rude for no good reason?" If the latter is the case, if your child is just practicing his "dissing" skills, then your response can be simple: "Please stop it."