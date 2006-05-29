One of the best things about being a pediatrician in 21st century America is the variety. One little boy I take care of is growing up tri-lingual. His mom speaks English and Italian; his dad speaks English and Spanish; and he responds to all of it. Another boy is from Bangladesh. His parents have a restaurant and always bring the most wonderful smells with them. I've discovered that I can understand my Spanish-speaking mother from Columbia pretty well. But my parents from Puerto Rico seem to speak a completely different language, which my Anglo ears can barely decipher. It's a wide and interesting world.

As deliciously diverse as are my patients, my residents are even more so. Residents, in medical lingo, are doctors who are have finished medical school, but still need several years of training before they can practice on their own. Years ago, they used to live at the hospital full time (hence "residents"). Now thanks to safety regulations, they aren't allowed to work more than 80 hours a week. Which is still plenty.

At MetroHealth Medical Center we get residents from all over the globe. They come from Egypt, India, Lithuania, Lebanon, as well as more prosaic spots such as Detroit, Nashville, and (even) Cleveland. Many of them have lived in two or three different countries. One resident told me that she spoke Russian and Hebrew, as well as English. The resident next to her modestly admitted that she spoke seven languages.

A few months ago, one of these young doctors came to me all excited. "They got it right!" she proclaimed, "It's just the way they say it is! It's wonderful!" They, in this case, referred to a picture book, one of the books we give to patients at each check-up from six months through five years, as part of our Reach Out and Read program. The book was entitled The Day of the Dead, and it told all about the Mexican holiday of the same name. My resident, Marina, had grown up celebrating the Day of the Dead with her family. The book had brought back warm memories. But even more important, it was accurate. Marina had seen her Mexican culture distorted so often, that she almost could not believe that this time, they got it right.

I'd like every one of my patients to have an experience like Marina's; to see a piece of their home culture reflected back in a way that makes them feel understood and valued.