Pink-Eye Day

As any statistician will tell you, random events often occur in clusters. So I was not surprised the other day when four children with pink-eye showed up in our sick-care clinic, all on the same morning.

Pink-eye, also called conjunctivitis, is a diagnosis that strikes fear into parents and teachers. It's among the top reasons children are sent home from school. I've never been sure why, but I suspect that the reason has to do with one rare form of pink-eye which is very, very contagious. Spreads like crazy. On the other hand, the kind of pink-eye we doctors see every day, often more than once a day, is no more contagious than the common cold. In fact, pink-eye is often just a cold that has settled in the eyes.

Still, schools routinely send children home with notes that say, in effect, "Don't bring him back until he has seen the doctor!" Notes like this give rise to the sort of sick-visits I like best: visits in which the diagnosis is straightforward, and the child is not really very sick.

So, what about the four children with pink-eye? One had completely normal eyes. He went home with a reassuring note. One had a runny nose and a little redness of the inside of the lower lid. She also had "goo" in her eyes on waking in the morning ("goo" is a technical term - it refers to dried up mucus), which her mother wiped away with a soft, damp cloth. No other treatment was needed, since the body easily fights off the viruses that cause this sort of mild infection, and in any case antibiotics don't help. (It's best, of course, not to share the goo-rag or towels between children!)

Two children had "the real thing," that is, bacterial conjunctivitis. The undersides of their lower lids were bright red. "Beefy" is a good description. They had pus in their eyes, not just a little goo. One had visibly swollen eyelids. These two children got antibiotics: drops for the older one, ointment for the baby. It takes three hands, at least, to get drops into a squirming baby's eyes, but only two hands if you use ointment. When conjunctivitis responds to antibiotics, the eyes usually look much better in a day or two. I told the parents to call if the eyes didn't improve as expected, or if they began to look worse. The children could go back to school and daycare after 24 hours of treatment.

None of the children I saw that day had the kind of conjunctivitis that spreads like wildfire and can cause serious inflammation to the eyes. Still, I'm glad I got a look at each of those children. Eyes are delicate and incredibly important structures. Among the rare causes of pink-eye are conditions that can damage the eyes permanently, or even spread to the brain. So, I never complain about the parents and teachers who seek a medical opinion. It's always better to ask, especially with eyes.