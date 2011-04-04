Kate Middleton 'bullied to tears' at school

katemiddleton2.jpg3x4-16pilt3.jpg

Royal bride Kate Middleton suffered a devastating ordeal at the hands of a gang of vicious bullies when she was a schoolgirl.

Her teenage tormentors at posh Downe House school even put excrement in her bedsheets, and hounded terrified Kate, then 13, for being "too perfect".

The beauty, 29, who will marry Prince William on April 29, was regarded as a "nonentity" by tormentors who turned her life at the $60,000-a-year girls' boarding school into a tear-filled nightmare.

Their spiteful attacks on the future princess demonstrated shocking cruelty - and prompted Kate to choose Beatbullying as one of the charities her wedding guests will be invited to support.

"She hated it, absolutely hated it. The girls there were horrible. They used to put faeces in her bed and she was very, very badly bullied," says school pal Jessica Hay. Former Downe House mistress Susan Cameron confirms, “I think it’s fair to say Kate was unsettled and not particularly happy'.

