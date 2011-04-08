Bananas stop stroke

tangerine-16psicd.jpg

Italian and British researchers have found that one banana for breakfast, one for lunch and one in the evening will provide enough potassium to reduce the chances of suffering a blood clot on the brain by around 21 percent.

The findings suggest that thousands of strokes could be prevented by increasing the consumption of potassium-rich food such as bananas, nuts, milk, fish, lentils and spinach.

In the latest research, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology scientists analysed data from several different studies that dated back to the mid sixties.

They found a daily potassium intake of around 1,600 milligrams is enough to lower stroke risk by more than a fifth.

The average banana contains around 500mg of potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure and helps balance fluids in the body. Too little potassium can cause irregular heartbeat, nausea and diarrhoea.

Researchers from the University of Warwick and University of Naples said potassium intake is well below the recommended daily amount.

A spokesperson from the Stroke Association said, ‘This research suggests eating lots of potassium-rich foods, such as bananas, dates and spinach.’

‘High blood pressure is the single biggest risk factor for stroke and past research has indicated that potassium could help lower blood pressure.’

A study from the University of Western Ontario, Canada, have found that eating fruits high in nobiletin, a pigment found in a tangerine peel could protect against heart attacks, diabetes and stroke.

The Journal of Diabetes reports that researchers fed two groups of mice a diet high in fats and simple sugars.

The first group became obese and showed signs related to metabolic syndrome – increased cholesterol, high blood levels of insulin and glucose and a fatty liver - all of which increased the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The second group, which had Nobiletin added to its food, showed no rise in cholesterol, insulin or glucose.

Lead researcher Dr Murray Huff said, ‘Nobiletin-treated mice were protected from obesity.’

‘And in longer-term studies, Nobiletin also protected these animals from atherosclerosis, the build-up of plaque in arteries, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.’

Looks like bananas and tangerines are the new super foods for the heart.

