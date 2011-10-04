3/9 Have leisurely meals

If there’s one instance where being lazy is an advantage, it’s when eating your meals. Taking long, leisurely meals – as opposed to eating on the run or multi-tasking – is a great way to look after your digestive system and also help you lose weight. By eating more slowly and focusing on your food, you will enjoy and savour it more and cut the risk of overeating. Also, as it takes 20 minutes for your body to register the feeling of being full, by eating more slowly you will feel full after less. HEALTH: 10 common reasons for overeating