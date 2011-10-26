7/7 Soup

Starting a meal with a hearty soup is a great fill-up strategy and there's plenty of good research that suggests eating soup before a meal improves satiety, so you eat less and take in fewer calories as a result. You need to be careful on your soup selection though, best case scenario is a homemade soup so you have control over the ingredients and you can even include other stop-hunger foods to the soup as well (for example potatoes, lentils or beans). If you do need to go for a premade soup of the packet or canned variety, make sure you check out the nutritional information — particularly quantities of salt, calories and fat. 10 common reasons for overeating