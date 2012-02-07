News

The best Valentine's deals and DIY ideas

Can Can Lingerie - $39 (Australia wide)

1/7 Can Can Lingerie - $39 (Australia wide)

Everyone loves Bonds! Get your lover $100 worth of colourful and comfy Bonds underwear from Can Can Lingerie's online range. View the deal here

2/7 Five nights at Oaks Calypso Plaza in Coolangatta - $499 (QLD)

Take a romantic break with your partner. Spend five luxurious nights at the Gold Coast for just $499 (valued at $1209), and take advantage of a range of two-for-one deals on fun activities like yoga and surf lessons. View the deal here

3/7 Hidden Valley Eco Lodge spa package for two - $149 (Perth)

Spoil a lover or a friend this Valentine's Day with this spa package for two. It includes a 60 minute massage, bubbly, plus a $150 voucher for accommodation. View the deal here

4/7 Scenic flight to Rottnest Island plus lunch and wine - $299 (WA)

Make this Valentine's a special day. Take your loved one on a scenic return flight with OzWest Aviation to beautiful Rottnest Island, and enjoy a romantic three course lunch with wine at Rottnest Lodge. View the deal here

5/7 Two nights in the Snowy Mountains - $259 (NSW)

Do something different this Valentine's Day - escape for two nights to the magical Snowy Wilderness Resort. The deal includes horse-riding or quad-biking plus breakfast and a packed lunch for $259 (valued at $651). View the deal here

6/7 Sarrof Designs crystal earrings - $17 inc. delivery (Australia-wide)

Make the most of a Valentine's bargain! Suprise her with these stunning 6mm crystal earrings from Mestige, valued at $61. View the deal here

7/7 Four-day Escape Whitsunday cruise - $999 pp (QLD)

Knock your lover's socks off with this Whitsunday cruise aboard the Coral Trekker. Four days of swimming, snorkelling, sunning, dining on chef-prepared cuisine plus cocktails - sounds like bliss! View the deal here

