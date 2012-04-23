3/6 Cranberries

It would take a long time to list the many health benefits of cranberries but, in short, this tiny fruit is a life-saver (literally) when it comes to our health. Indeed, the little cranberry is full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and immune-boosting properties, as well as being jam-packed full of phytonutrients. The more phytonutrients we have in our body, the greater the protection. Moreover, the phytochemicals found in red fruits and berries help to combat cancer-causing molecules. In a study conducted by Cornell University, researchers tested cranberry extracts on human breast cancer cells and discovered that, over four hours, many of the same breast cancer cells had begun to die. So not only do they taste amazing, but these little red gems make a powerful addition to any diet.

