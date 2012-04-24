6/7 Bigger meals and more alcohol in a relationship is bad for your health

When you’re in a relationship with a guy, there’s a tendency to supersize your normal portions and your drinks. When he’s eating you want to eat too. When he’s drinking you want to be drinking too. But matching your partner, bite for bite and drink for drink, can be terrible for you and your health. Men burn their energy stores faster than women and they tend to weigh more, which means your man should be eating more than you. When it comes to drinking, the same rules apply. However, most women fall into the trap of eating and drinking more, which can make them gain weight. A study found that over a five year period women who got married put on nine pounds more than their single counterparts. Realbuzz: The health benefits of being in love

