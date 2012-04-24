Relationships can be bad for your health. Although most of us constantly aspire to meet that tall, dark, handsome stranger, maybe it’s time we realised that sometimes boyfriends are just bad news. So, next time you start pining for that special someone, remember these five reasons why your boyfriend is bad for your health:
No matter what the season, a sprinkling of green eyed jealousy is never a hot look. Not only is jealousy an ugly emotion, it also has shocking consequences for your health. Typically, women feel stress, anger and fear when their partner acts in a way that makes them jealous. According to one London GP, Dr Jane Flemming, this lethal concoction of emotions – stress, anger and fear – is one cocktail you don’t want to try. These feelings can trigger the fight-or-flight response in you, which in turn causes your blood pressure, heart-rate and adrenalin to rise. Plus jealousy is thought to weaken your immune system and can even lead to insomnia. BLOG: To text or not to text?
Does your boyfriend make you grouchy, grumpy or grizzly? If he winds you up with his overly loud sports shows, his toilet humour and his constant mess, then beware. Although these mildly nagging annoyances seem harmless enough, getting agitated, impatient and irritable damages your health because they lower your mood and make you more anxious. In turn you are then more susceptible to infection because your immunity system is depressed. To combat the stress your man causes make sure you are getting enough good quality sex with him. Research shows that people who have sex frequently handle stress better.
Have you heard of the saying: ‘you have to pick your battles’? It would seem that it may be time to dispose of this old saying, at least when it comes to your boyfriend. As, although most relationship experts continue to advise us that you cannot comment every time your partner annoys or upsets you, apparently ignoring these kinds of frustrating situations can cause havoc to your body. A long-term study in Michigan found that women who suppressed their anger during fights had twice the risk of dying from heart disease, cancer or stroke. Therefore, when it comes to your man, maybe you shouldn’t be letting things go. Realbuzz: Top 10 relationship fat traps
Whilst men sleep like babies next to their partners, women who snuggle into bed with their guys have a much more fretful night’s sleep. Studies have found that women wake more regularly when lying next to their fellers because they are lighter sleepers and their guys are more likely to snore. For those girls with particularly loud partners who are getting less than six hours of beauty sleep per night, you may want to consider changing your diet or your bedrooms. Research has found that people getting such little sleep were 12 per cent more likely to die over a 25-year period than those who got six to eight hours sleep per night.
When you’re in a relationship with a guy, there’s a tendency to supersize your normal portions and your drinks. When he’s eating you want to eat too. When he’s drinking you want to be drinking too. But matching your partner, bite for bite and drink for drink, can be terrible for you and your health. Men burn their energy stores faster than women and they tend to weigh more, which means your man should be eating more than you. When it comes to drinking, the same rules apply. However, most women fall into the trap of eating and drinking more, which can make them gain weight. A study found that over a five year period women who got married put on nine pounds more than their single counterparts. Realbuzz: The health benefits of being in love
