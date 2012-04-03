20-year-old Criminal Justice student, Ashleigh Southern, played an integral part in the Australian women’s water polo team bronze medal win at the London Olympics (she scored two of the 11 goals). The youngest member of the Stingers team, this centre forward/outside shooter is known for having one of the most lethal shots in the world. Ouch.
The youngest diver on the Australian team in London, Brittany Broben, 16, surprised everyone when she won silver in the 10m platform at this year’s Olympic Games. Needing to pull-off a backward 2.5 somersault, 1.5 twister, to secure a podium finish, this youngster who entered the sport thanks to the encouragement of Olympic diver Chantelle Newbery, nailed it.
Not only did 18-year-old Jessica Fox outgun her rivals to secure the only Australian spot available for women in the slalom at the Olympic Games, but she returned home with a silver medal to boot. Coached by her mother (an Olympic kayaking bronze medallist) this double junior world champion has a huge future.
With almost 17.5 million views on You Tube, this 19-year-old hurdling sensation has a warm-up routine to rival Flash Dance. Spirit fingers aside, Jenneke is the next big star of the track, having finished in third place (behind golden girl Sally Pearson) in the 100m hurdles at the 2011 Australian Athletics Championships, and fifth in the 2012 IAAF World Junior Championships.
After being introduced to sailing as a toddler by her parents, Nina Curtis first competed for Australia at just 15 years of age. Curtis, now 24, returned home from the London Olympics with a silver medal in the Match Racing event. Curtis, who enjoys surfing and wakeboarding in her spare time, has also competed in two Sydney to Hobart races.
