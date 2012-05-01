1/5 LEADERSHIP LEGEND: Ellie Brush (Soccer)

Ellie Brush has is co-captain of the Canberra United football team, and has been part of the team since the club's formation in 2008.



Throughout her Canberra United career Ellie has been a regular contributor to the score sheet, so much so that up until the beginning of the 2010/11 season she was the club’s all-time leading scorer with seven goals from 23 appearances.



Her superb displays in the green of United saw her take home the 2008/09 CUFC Player of the Year award in the first season and the 2009 2XX Radio Supporters’ Player of the Year at the conclusion of Season Two. Such were her leadership displays that the club re-appointed Ellie as captain alongside goalkeeper Lydia Williams for the second year of the Westfield W-League, a position she retained this season.

Getty Images