Ellie Brush has is co-captain of the Canberra United football team, and has been part of the team since the club's formation in 2008.
Throughout her Canberra United career Ellie has been a regular contributor to the score sheet, so much so that up until the beginning of the 2010/11 season she was the club’s all-time leading scorer with seven goals from 23 appearances.
Her superb displays in the green of United saw her take home the 2008/09 CUFC Player of the Year award in the first season and the 2009 2XX Radio Supporters’ Player of the Year at the conclusion of Season Two. Such were her leadership displays that the club re-appointed Ellie as captain alongside goalkeeper Lydia Williams for the second year of the Westfield W-League, a position she retained this season.
Getty Images
Kate Gynther made her Olympic debut playing for water polo team The Stingers at the 2004 Athens Games and has just returned from the 2012 Olympics where she led the Australian Women's team to third place as captain.
Widely recognised as one of the top female water polo players in the world, Kate Gynther became one of the Stingers' captains as the captaincy rotated in 2009 before taking on the role full time at the 2011 World League Super finals.
Under her leadership the team had an exceptional start to 2012 winning all tournaments and international series outside of the 2012 World League Super finals where the Stingers went down to long-time rivals USA in the final.
Getty Images
Born to play basketball, Lauren Jackson first bounced a ball on a court aged four and followed in her parents footsteps who both represented Australia in basketball.
Truly a leader, Lauren was chosen this year to be the Australian flag-bearer at the London Olympics opening ceremony, picked for being an inspiring and high achieving woman.
Debuting for the Opals at age 17, Lauren has made it big both locally and internationally. At the top of her game right now, the 31-year-old won the American WNBL premiership with the Seattle Storm, and named MPV of that Grand Final, and was also named the overall 2010 MVP in the WNBL - the same honour she was awarded in 2003 and 2007; thinly non-America to do so.
For the Australian Opals, Lauren has represented at four summer Olympic games, making her the country's most decorated basketballer.
Getty Images
Meica Christensen is captain of the Australian goalball team (a team sport designed for visually impaired athletes).
Currently competing in the 2012 Paralympics, Meica lead her team to its its top eight finish at the 2010 Goalball World Championships in Sheffield in the UK, and its top six finish at the 2011 IBSA World Cup.
Australian Paralympic Committee
Captain of the Adelaide Thunderbirds netball team and Australian Diamonds Captain, Natalie Von Bertouch is a force to reckon with on the court.
A Thunderbirds squad member since 2002, it didn’t take long before she was a regular starting seven player and was appointed captain of the side in 2008 and 2009. Natalie’s list of credentials doesn’t stop there. She has been in the Australian team since 2004, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, won the World Champs in 2007 and was appointed Vice Captain of the Australian team in 2008 and 2009.
As Captain of the Thunderbirds, Natalie has become the face of netball in SA.
Getty Images