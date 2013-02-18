Seven health food myths busted

8/9 Health food myth 7: Vitamin-fortified drinks

With vitamin-fortified drinks you can boost your hydration levels, add to your nutrient intake and enjoy a refreshing soft drink all at the same time – perfect, right? Well, unfortunately not quite. Along with the vitamins and minerals contained in these drinks, you will, in most cases, also be guzzling down heaps of added sugar – often the equivalent of that contained in fizzy drinks. Furthermore, the synthetic vitamins they contain do not compare with those consumed in their natural form. Do your health a favour by swapping vitamin drinks for water and fresh fruit instead.



