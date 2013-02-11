Beyonce is as notorious for her dashing derriere as she is for her sexy style. This singer's firm behind is the culmination of dance rehearsals, running - she runs over four kilometres a day - plus, regular gym sessions which include 100 squats, 100 step-ups and 100 walking lunges. The pop diva wasn’t kidding when she said, "I do a lot of squats for my booty!"
This supermodel/WAG takes a hands-on approach to get her backside runway-ready: “Just before I do a catwalk show I will get a deep tissue massage to flush out any toxins. It truly makes my legs and bum look tighter and more supple”.
Hugh isn't shy when it comes to revealing how he gets his super-fit body in such fine form: “In the gym, I suggest the basics….squats, leg presses, hack squats, and lunges. I also pay a visit to the local track once a week where I combine sprinting up the stadium stairs and taking the stairs three at a time. It’s a great workout for the heart, glutes and legs.”
Who could forget Jen’s famous wardrobe malfunction, revealing her perfect butt while on the catwalk? Be prepared for accidental flashings like Jen by doing cardio five times a week, either walking or running, as well as Pilates twice a week for extra toning. And to keep her taught pins cellulite-free, Jen advses to, “watch the dressings and sauces, avoid sodium at all costs and cut out all starchy foods”.
We went straight to the source to discover how this dashing diva works on ber behind: Gunnar Peterson. The powerhouse personal trainer, who has worked with Lopez for more than a decade. His advice? “If you want to enhance the shape of your butt, as well as tone and tighten, the most important exercises are squats and lunges,” Peterson says. “Be sure to use weights, weights, weights, and weights… and then some weights!” Peterson also recommends moves like twisting lunges and a variety of squats to target the butt muscles, obliques, and lower body.
To keep her backside toned and lean, Kate turns to celebrity Pilates trainer Nicole Stuart. Nicole gets Kate to use her own bodyweight and some light resistance equipment to do lower-body exercises, such as squats, lunges, wide-leg squats and hip extensions. Copy Kate’s workout with Nicole’s new iPhone app, QE2: Celebrity Quick Easy Exercises, which features four 10-minute targeted workouts that can be done virtually anywhere.
When she's not canoodling with boyfriend John Mayer, the pop singer can usually be found on the arm of another Hollywood man: sought-after trainer Harley Pasternak. She works out five times a week with Harley, each day focusing on one of three body parts: upper body (arms, chest and back), lower body (bum and legs) or abdominal body part (stomach). When working her lower body, she adds light weights to her lunges and incorporates plyometrics (jumping) drills into her circuit.
In a town of waif-like women, the hourglass figure of curvy reality star Kim Kardashian stands out a mile. Although attracting much attention for her curves, the Hollywood celeb dismisses her critics and claims she "loves her butt". As well as watching what she eats, Kim trains with A-list trainer Gunnar Peterson four times a week. Her regime focuses on strength moves mixed with cardio intervals, using squats and lunges to accentuate her glutes.
Lara keeps her model behind in shape with regular sand dune running and circuit training, focusing on squats and lunges. “Squats and lunges are extremely intense exercises - I’m always so sore in my legs, butt and thighs after a good gym session,” she says. The swimsuit model also credits her diet for getting her bum into photo-shoot shape, using the Eat Fit Food delivery service to bring her delicious, weight-loss meals daily to her door.
The tennis star unsurprisingly credits her rigorous training schedule for her ace shape, with huge amounts of cardio work burning hundreds of calories a day. In addition to this, she tones her various muscle groups with specific strength training, using Pilates and biking twice a week to work her butt and thighs.
Kate's younger sister almost stole the show when she accompanied her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, down the aisle in a figure-hugging bottom-skimming dress. Replicate her royal butt by following her exercise regime of daily morning jogs and weekly Pilates sessions.
Sofia rocks a gorgeous, voluptuous booty, but hates hitting the gym. Instead she dances her way to fitness. She says, “I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic. But I love dancing to Latin music, so I have a trainer who dances with me for an hour, three times a week. The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better. And I have a responsibility to the show. Nobody wants to see Gloria with a flat ass!”
