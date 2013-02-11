12/12 Sofia Vegara

Sofia rocks a gorgeous, voluptuous booty, but hates hitting the gym. Instead she dances her way to fitness. She says, “I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic. But I love dancing to Latin music, so I have a trainer who dances with me for an hour, three times a week. The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better. And I have a responsibility to the show. Nobody wants to see Gloria with a flat ass!”

Getty Images