Did you know, women are more likely to fantasise during sex than men? And men fall in love faster than women? Discover a few more quirky facts about love.
Those stomach-flipping butterflies you feel when you see someone you love (or lust after) is the body’s physical stress response, caused by the release of adrenalin.
Almost 20 per cent of Australians have sent a significant other a risqué photograph (or two). The majority of those being from Western Australia. Source: eHarmony.
The reason we wear wedding rings on the left hand fourth finger descends from the ancient Greeks. It's because they believed that that particular finger contains what they called the vena amoris, or the “vein of love,” that runs straight to the heart.
When a person falls in love, the heightened “feel good” chemicals running through the brain appear to be the same as someone addicted to cocaine.
One in ten Australians have said ‘I love you’ to their beloved for the first time via text. Source: eHarmony.
Men who kiss their wives in the morning live five years longer than those who don’t, according to a German study.
Almost 70 per cent of Australian men would prefer a one night stand on Valentine’s Day than spend the night on their lonesome. Source: OasisActive.com survey.
Men fall in love faster than women do, according to a US study.
Australians aged between 35–44 years old are the most successful in finding love online. Source: eHarmony.
The top three most 'datable' female names according to Aussie men are, Sarah, Susan, Jenny. That's compared to Gertrude, Agnes and Sheila, which fared the least popular with the opposite sex. Source: ForgetDinner.com.au survey.
The top three most desirable male names according to Aussie women, are Michael, John and David. The least? Dick, Bob and Bruce. Source: ForgetDinner.com.au survey.
A simple hug from a partner causes an increase in oxytocin, the "bonding" hormone, that’s been linked to reducing blood pressure and boosting heart health.
Almost 60 per cent of Australians would refuse a prospective partner if they had the same name as their ex. Source: ForgetDinner.com.au survey.
Blame it on Fifty Shades! It's reported that women fantastise more than men during sex.
One in 10 Aussie men believe it’s ok to dump their partner via text, email or social media. Source: eHarmony.