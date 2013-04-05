According to the federal health department guidelines, flu viruses can survive on unwashed hands for 30 minutes and on cloth, paper and tissues for up to 12 hours. Someone with flu can spread it to anyone who is within 6 feet, so be sure to constantly wash your hands often, and dispose of used tissues straight away says Professor Guy Eslick of the University of Sydney
Avoiding large crowds and managing your stress levels are also very beneficial ways to stop a cold developing and staying healthy through both summer or winter, reports EzineArticles.com
The rinse also flushes out bacteria and viruses, which may help whether you're getting a cold or want to prevent one in the first place Dr. Holly Phillips of WCBS-TV told cbs.news . Mix up to 1/2 teaspoon of salt in an 8-ounce glass of warm water. Gargle, then spit out the water and repeat several times throughout the day.
Don’t bother with over the counter cough medicine, a spoonful of honey is just as good, plus it's cheaper and better for you
According EzineArticles.com, Researchers at Cardiff University's Common Cold Centre say the time honored remedy of a low calorie, low sugar (but still sweet) hot drink, like apple and cranberry can offer immediate and sustained relief from symptoms of runny nose, coughing, sneezing, sore throat, chills and fatigue.
Chop one whole chili, a clove of garlic, fresh ginger, a whole lemon, honey, a shot of whisky, and if you’re feeling brave, a quarter of a an onion into a teapot. Let it brew for 10 minutes and drink over the course of a day. You’ll soon be sweating but sure enough your cold will disappear will be gone.
Why feel worse than you need to? Get some over the counter meds that contain decongestants or take some aspirin.
Alternative treatments like zinc and Echinacea are popular choices for stopping a cold from "emerging", or once one has started, shortening the duration of the symptoms while menthol and garlic have also been shown to be helpful, as has ascorbate (from vitamin C) and the garlic component Allicin (found only in garlic powder or fresh garlic) according to EzineArticles.com
Take the day off and get to bed asap. Sometimes, all your body is asking for is a bit of time out! Get out of the office (your workmates will thank you for not spreading around the germs) and rest.
