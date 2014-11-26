News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Chinese medicine is one of the fastest growing forms of healthcare in the world. More and more it’s being used alongside Western medicine to treat all manner of illnesses, from high blood pressure to skin disorders and even infertility. Here are 10 things you might not know about this ancient tradition:

Getty

2/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Traditional Chinese medicine has an ancient history. The first recorded medical textbook in the world was Chinese and is believed to be over 2000 years old.

3/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Chinese medicine takes a holistic view of a person’s mind, body and spirit. According to Chinese traditional medicine, the body has several meridian channels along which Qi – or life force – flows. When Qi is blocked or impeded, Chinese medicine practitioners believe health, either physical or mental, suffers as a result.

Getty

4/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Chinese medicine relies on the theory of yin and yang, the interconnected aspects of nature, often thought of as masculine and feminine energy. For a person to be healthy, the balance of yin and yang in their body must be in harmony.

Getty

5/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Pronounced “chee” – qi flows along 12 channels called meridians, each one connected to a different part of the body and to the vital organs. The meridians harmonise yin and yang within the body and help distribute qi in order to keep the body protected and in good health.

Getty

6/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Chinese medicine has been used to treat skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis, IBS, endometriosis, infertility, chronic fatigue, viral infections, allergies, asthma, chest infections, arthritis, cystitis and diabetes.

Getty

7/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Chinese medicine looks to cure the patient by restoring balance to the body. A Chinese medicine practitioner will take a diagnosis by reading the pulse and observing the tongue. Reading a person’s pulse helps the practitioner understand more about the patient’s qi and whether it is deficient or excessive, congested or stagnant.

Getty

8/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Acupuncture is used to free any blockages so qi can flow better. Contrary to some beliefs, the needles are so fine they can hardly be felt at all. There are over 800 acupoints, each corresponding to a particular part of the body or health problem.

Getty

9/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

While acupuncture and herbal medicine are the two most well known types of Chinese medicine, traditional practitioners also use acupressure, cupping and the burning of moxa (a herb) over points on the body in order to stimulate the flow of qi.

Getty

10/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

According to ancient Chinese wisdom, diet is one of the most important factors in wellbeing. Certain foods can cause imbalance in the body and should be avoided so as not to create a yin or yang deficiency.

Getty

11/12 10 things you might not know about Chinese medicine 

Among the many benefits of Chinese medicine is the knowledge that it doesn’t rely on pharmaceutical products, which can cause side effects. It also treats the root cause of an illness rather than just alleviating symptoms. It can also be used in conjunction with Western medicine.

Getty

12/12 Related...

...Chinese Medicine – An Introduction

iStockphoto

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world