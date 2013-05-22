10 hardest things to give up

Thanks to the nicotine content in cigarettes, smoking is one of the hardest habits to break but quitting is important as smoking can lead to lung cancer, emphysema and heart disease. A study by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed that quitters who took medication and those who attended counselling were two to three times more likely to succeed.
Getty Images
Many people like to drink socially and it’s easy to slip into a routine of grabbing a beer or glass of wine after to work to ‘wind down’. But alcohol stimulates a mental and physical response in the body, feelings which can quickly become addictive.
Getty Images
Believe it or not, shopping can be as addictive as alcohol. Compulsive shoppers are driven by a range of reasons; to fill an inner void, to keep up with the Joneses or to gain approval. While it’s an addictive behaviour it can be treated with counselling.
Getty Images
Did you know that sugar is incredibly addictive? For some people the need to consume sugar can be overwhelming, resulting in cravings, binge eating, weight gain and diseases including heart disease and diabetes.
Getty Images
Too much salt in our diet can cause high blood pressure and increase the risk of a stroke or a heart attack. However because we’re so used to sodium in our diet, when we cut it out food can taste bland and unpalatable, making quitting salt a challenge.
Getty Images
Though it might not seem like a big deal, nail biting is an incredibly difficult habit to break. Usually nail biting is a response to anxiety and is picked up in childhood. There are a number of ways to stop though – from yucky tasting nail polish to filing them short.
Getty Images
The virtual and the real are now so entwined it’s almost impossible to separate the two. According to a study by researchers at the University of Winchester, Facebook users show signs of withdrawal when deprived of their computers. Limiting time online is the only cure.
Getty Images
Caffeine works like nicotine, altering mood and behaviour. It enters the bloodstream and gives the body a wake up boost. The trouble is, after a few hours this wears off, leaving you even more tired and your body craving another hit. Giving up coffee can result in headaches, tiredness and depression, making it a difficult substance to quit.
Getty Images
If you’re watching more than an hour a day and your TV habit is interfering with your social life, affecting your mood or cutting into family or exercise time, then you have a problem. Tackle it by giving away your television or setting it on a timer.
Getty Images
According to some studies, the affect of high-fat, high-calorie fast food is similar to that of cocaine or heroin – in animals at least. Eating junk food triggers a pleasure response in the brain, which then creates a craving, leading to addiction.
Getty Images